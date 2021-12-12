Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is a sequel to the film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 is a sequel to the original Guardians of the Galaxy

James Gunn is currently working on the much-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 film.

3, which is now available for purchase.

Many beloved Marvel characters will make cameo appearances in the film, and Maze Runner and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch star Will Poulter was cast as Adam Warlock back in October.

Last month, Gunn shared a cast photo that included Chukwudi Iwuji, who will appear in Gunn’s Peacemaker series on HBO Max in January.

Today, Gunn took to Twitter to debunk online casting rumors, stating that the only people confirmed for the film are in the photo.

"Someone is having a good time with the cast of (hashtag)GotGVol3 on Google movies."

(Note: Only Will is confirmed as appearing in the film)” Gunn wrote.

The cast of (hashtag)GotGVol3 is having a good time on Google movies.

(Note: Only Will is confirmed as appearing in the film.)

Someone pointed out King Bach’s presence on the post, to which Gunn responded, “Yeah @KingBach is the one who showed me this.” Another person pointed out that the majority of the people listed were from Gunn’s Suicide Squad.

“Well, @violadavis, @joelkinnaman, @JaiCourtney, andamp; @idriselba are all incredible actors andamp; wonderful people to be around andamp; I’d work with any of them again in a heartbeat,” he replied. The director also reshared a cast photo he previously shared, clarifying, “Yes, and it’s fair to say Vin and Bradley will be back as well.”

Yes, and it’s safe to assume Vin and Bradley will return.

Gunn may be denying Google’s cast list, but the director has previously hinted that some characters from The Suicide Squad may appear in the new Guardians. Gunn is known for working with some of the same actors on multiple projects, including his brother Sean Gunn and Michael Rooker, who appear in both the Guardians of the Galaxy films and The Suicide Squad.

The director could simply be hinting at their return (although Gunn has no plans to bring back Rooker’s Yondu), but we’re hoping for more…

Someone is having fun on Google movies with the cast of #GotGVol3. (Note: Of these folks only Will is confirmed as in the movie). pic.twitter.com/hB0ivsRX07 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 12, 2021