Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is a sequel to the film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 is a sequel to the film Guardians of the Galaxy

James Gunn is currently working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which has been a long time in the making.

3, which is set to hit the market soon.

Gunn’s third Marvel film, but a lot has changed since the first Guardians of the Galaxy was released in theaters in 2014.

In 2019, Disney and 20th Century Studios merged, allowing Marvel to reclaim the rights to a number of characters, including the X-Men.

Gunn was working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.

2. There was a misunderstanding, and he used Ego (Kurt Russell) despite the fact that Marvel did not own the rights.

One fan asked Gunn, “Is this the birth of Galactus?!?” in response to a scene in Guardians of the Galaxy.

“Not at all,” says the speaker.

In 2014, Marvel didn’t have the rights to Galactus.

“There is bound to be an enormous amount of coincidental overlap in the millions and millions of comic book panels that exist and the millions and millions of shots in films,” Gunn explained.

More discussion about Marvel and character rights ensued as a result of this.

“Wasn’t there a time when FOX had Ego the Living Planet and Marvel had Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and they swapped?” another fan wondered.

“That is, in essence, correct.

If I recall correctly, Fox wanted TNW to be able to use her powers, which were partially owned by Marvel (these things are complicated), and in exchange, they let us use Ego… unaware that I had already made him the antagonist in (hashtag)GotGVol2,” Gunn explained.

“I was under the impression that we owned the character, which was incorrect.

I didn’t realize we didn’t own the character until after the deal was made.

Thank God, because he was completely engrossed in the story.”

“I didn’t because I had no idea the rights were an issue,” Gunn said when asked if he had a backup plan.

I could have figured out something else if it had changed before I started writing – but this was weeks before production.

I think @DavidAyerMovies understands how difficult it is to change an antagonist right before filming!” Check out the tweet thread below:

No, that is not the case.

Galactus was not a Marvel character in 2014.

Another example of comic book pareidolia – among the millions and millions of comic book panels and millions and millions of shots that exist…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy summary

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: James Gunn Reveals He Didn’t Know Marvel Studios Didn’t Own the Rights to Ego When He Wrote the Script