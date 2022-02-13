‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2′ Reveals James Gunn

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s heroes can’t fight forever, and they must occasionally step aside to make room for other characters.

That’s why, with the exception of Thor: Love and Thunder, most superheroes in the MCU only get three solo movies before their time is up.

However, it appears that Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol.

The Guardians’ journey will end at number three.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director James Gunn spoke with Deadline’s Hero Nation Podcast about the film.

Director James Gunn confirmed that the third film would be the group’s final collaboration.

“This is the last time people will see this team of Guardians,” said the director.

“It’s big; it’s so, so big and dark and different from what people might expect it to be… I just want to be true to the characters, the story, and give people the wrap-up that the story deserves.”

That’s always a little frightening; I’ll do my best.”

“I’m aware that the third film in most trilogies sucks; not always,” Gunn added.

While the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films deal with dark themes, they are also filled with humor and light.

That, hopefully, will be the case for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.

Gunn’s comments, on the other hand, have fans wondering how the third film will turn out.

And, based on his statement, it appears that a new group of Guardians may be joining the MCU in the future.

It’s been a strange, long, and at times difficult journey to get here, but the setbacks have only added to the joy of this moment.

Since the release of Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol.

Because Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Groot, Rocket, Nebula, and Mantis will be working together for the final time in Avengers: Infinity War, it’s safe to assume that one or more characters will die in the film.

Anyone who has seen James Gunn’s Suicide Squad knows that he isn’t afraid to kill off fan favorites.

According to ComicBook.com, Gunn confirmed that someone would die in the third film during an Instagram Qandamp;A.

Of course, this could mean that a random character dies.

However, the director has been hinting at death in…

