Guaynaa Has Been Involved in a Serious Car Accident in Los Angeles and Has Provided an Update From the Hospital

Guaynaa, a Puerto Rican rapper and singer, is recovering after a car accident in Los Angeles over the weekend.

According to his publicist, Guaynaa, whose real name is Jean Carlos Santiago Pérez, was a passenger in a car that was hit at high speed by another vehicle.

The 29-year-old musician was taken to the hospital by ambulance as a result of the collision, where his injuries were treated.

Guaynaa updated his fans on his condition on Sunday, sharing photos from the hospital, including one of him giving the peace sign while wearing a neck brace and posing for a selfie with girlfriend Lele Pons.

“I’m grateful for life and for Daddy God.

“I was in a car accident in the early hours of yesterday,” the post said in Spanish, “and now it’s time to recover.”

I’m confident that with the help of my family, friends, and supporters, I’ll be able to get out of this situation as quickly as possible.

Thank you for all of your messages and calls.

Guaynaa!! I adore them!!

The rapper received an outpouring of support from his celebrity friends.

Steve Aoki tweeted, “Omgggg broooo r u ok!!!!”

“With everything!!!!!!!!,” J Balvin added.

“Strength brother, you will get better!” Becky G wrote.

Guaynaa’s girlfriend was also on his side.

Pons shared a series of photos of herself in the hospital with her boyfriend in a post on her personal social media page.

Next to a carousel of photos, the “Al Lau” singer wrote, “Thank you for all the love and messages.”

“@guaynaa was in a car accident! He is now recovering and will continue to do so for the next few days! So blessed and fortunate that nothing happened and he is okay!”

