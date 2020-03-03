Gucci Cancels Fashion Show Over Coronavirus Concerns

Gucci has canceled its Cruise 2021 fashion show in San Francisco, Calif.

The luxury brand told The Hollywood Reporter the “ongoing uncertainty prompted by the coronavirus outbreak” has led the company to cancel the May 18 event “as a precautionary measure.”

“A decision on the new timing and location of the show will be announced at a later date once the situation becomes clearer,” the organization said in a statement to the outlet. “At this time, our thoughts are with all of those affected around the world.”

The news came about two weeks after Gucci hosted its Milan Fashion Week show in Italy. Celebrities including Dakota Johnson, Yara Shahidi and Amandla Stenberg attended.

However, Gucci isn’t the only fashion house to recently cancel a runway show. According to THR, Giorgio Armani also canceled its live show in Milan and instead livestreamed it from its website and social media channels.

“The show will happen, but in front of an empty teatro,” a spokesperson for the brand told Vogue at the time. ” It will be livestreamed on Armani.com, on Instagram: @giorgioarmani, and Facebook: @giorgioarmani. Due to the status of the coronavirus in Italy, Mr. Armani has decided that he wants to safeguard the well-being of all his invited guests by not having them attend crowded spaces.”

In addition, Prada postponed its Resort show, which was originally set for May 21 in Japan.

“This decision was made as a precautionary measure as well as an act of responsibility and respect for all the people working on and planning to attend our resort 2021 show,” the brand told THR at the time. “Prada extends its sincere sympathies and concern to all the people and territories affected by this situation.”