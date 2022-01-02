‘Guess What Happened?’ says Drew Barrymore of Married Life’s ‘Idealization.’

Drew Barrymore, an actress, author, and talk show host, says she “idealized it all” before her divorce from Will Kopelman.

During their marriage, the couple had two daughters.

And, according to Barrymore’s book, Rebel Homemaker, she fantasized about raising her children in a traditional family.

“Life surprises you,” she says, despite her best efforts to give her children the childhood she wishes she had.

Barrymore’s book gives readers a behind-the-scenes look at her family’s private life.

She reflects on her third divorce in 2016, and how she unexpectedly found herself starting over.

“I was in my mid-40s, with two young daughters, and on the verge of starting a talk show,” Barrymore writes.

“I’d spent the previous decade trying to pivot in my career goals so that I could keep all of the research I’d done in my life with me and not have it negate my life’s work.”

And, while she recognizes the value of her professional portfolio, she asserts that it will never be as valuable as her children.

Her first priority, she writes, is to be a mother.

Barrymore was married to her ex-husband, Will Kopelman, for four years before their divorce.

When she started her journey with Kopelman, she didn’t expect to be single again, she says in Rebel Homemaker.

When she welcomed her daughters during her third marriage, she said she “idealized it all.”

“I brought my daughters through the threshold of our home thinking we’d be there forever,” Barrymore explains, “and I idealized everything — that my kids would have it different than I did.”

When my children are older, they will be able to return to their childhood home and sleep in the same rooms where they were raised.”

She began her career in Hollywood as a child and was blacklisted for partying by the age of 12.

She became legally emancipated at the age of 14 after realizing her mother’s relationship with her was unhealthy for her.

After all of that, she seemed to dive headfirst into motherhood, determined to give her daughters what she lacked.

“But then, guess what happened? Life surprises you,” she says of her ideals being shattered.

Barrymore reveals in Rebel Homemaker that she resisted the urge to flee when her marriage…

