Gugu Mbatha–Raw Says She’d Consider Playing Meghan Markle on The Crown!

Gugu Mbatha-Raw discusses her role as Meghan Markle in The Crown.

It’s possible that this will be her most royal role yet.

During a recent interview with Tatler in February, Gugu Mbatha-Raw opened up about her personal life.

Fans want her to play the Duchess of Sussex on Netflix’s hit show The Crown in the 2022 issue.

“Oh my God, that’s hilarious,” she said, adding that she would be “very flattered” to play Meghan Markle and that she would “have to think about it.”

Mbatha-Raw also stated that she understands why the role would be considered a winner, as audiences are enthralled by the royal family’s antics.

“From an American perspective, it almost feels like a fairytale,” the English performer said in an interview.

“I’m sure it’s not easy.”

And I’m sure we’re only scratching the surface.

But I respect it,” she continued before turning her attention to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

“I congratulate them on their achievement.

It’s a difficult adjustment.”

Despite the fact that the series is set to end before Meghan’s teenage years, it is currently focusing on someone close to her heart: her late mother–in–law.

Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Princess Diana in the current film, was spotted on Saturday, Nov.

Season 5 is currently being filmed.

She was dressed in what appeared to be the same Christina Stambolian black off-the-shoulder gown she wore to a Vanity Fair fundraiser for the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens in 1994.

The princess wore it the night ITV aired a documentary in which Prince Charles admitted to having an affair with now-wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, during his marriage to Diana, which gave rise to the term “revenge dress.”

The Crown’s fifth season will premiere in November 2022, followed by the sixth and final season in 2023.

