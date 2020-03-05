Guide for washing hands proves thousands of people are not practising good hygiene amid coronavirus

A government hand washing guide is serving as evidence that thousands of people aren’t practising good hygiene.

Washing your hands correctly is even more important now that the coronavirus has spread to almost 70 countries, and officials are scrambling to help people implement effective day-to-day actions that will stop the virus from spreading further.

Some scientists and experts suggest that avoiding the infection may be as simple sticking to good hygiene. But what is the correct way to wash your hands to ensure that they are thoroughly cleansed?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is a proper method for washing your hands that will help to stop you and those around you from getting sick.

The agency recommends you wash your hands at frequent intervals to stay healthy, and advises that everyone follow five steps to ensure they are washing their hands the right way.

‘The first step is to wet your hands with clean, running water (warm or cold), turn off the tap, and apply soap,’ the CDC said.

‘Then, lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails.’

However the third step is where many people might be falling down.

The CDC recommends you scrub your hands ‘for at least 20 seconds’ – which is the same amount of time it takes to hum Happy Birthday twice.

‘Rinse your hands well under clean, running water,’ the guide advises.

Finally, you should use a clean towel to dry your hands or air dry them.

If you are in a situation where you can’t wash your hands with soap and water, experts said hand sanitiser that contains 60 per cent alcohol will work in a pinch.

Sanitisers can quickly reduce the number of germs on hands in many situations.

However, the CDC is quick to point out that hand sanitisers do not get rid of all types of germs, and they may not be as effective when your hands are dirty or greasy.

‘They might not remove harmful chemicals from hands like pesticides and heavy metals,’ the website reads.

The CDC’s hand washing guide follows the WHO’s guidelines – which include 11 detailed steps, including the exact technique you should use to make sure every part of your hands are clean.

Proper hand washing involves rubbing the palms together, rubbing the backs of the hands, interlocking fingers both backwards and forwards, scrubbing the thumbs, and then washing the fingertips.

You should also refrain from touching surfaces where others have been as much as possible.

This guide also suggests people wash their hands at least five times a day with soap and water or hand sanitiser.