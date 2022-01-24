Gus Kenworthy has been dating Adam Umhoefer for more than two years.

During the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics, Gus Kenworthy will be supported by his partner, Adam Umhoefer, according to a source.

For more information on their “committed relationship,” continue reading.

Gus Kenworthy has found someone with whom he can share a passion.

A source close to the couple exclusively tells E! News that the 30-year-old freestyle skier is dating Adam Umhoefer, a Creative Artists Agency foundation executive.

The insider says, “Gus and Adam have been in a committed relationship for over two years.”

“They live together, and Adam will be rooting for Gus during the Beijing Olympics from his home.”

“They like to keep as much about their relationship as private as possible,” the source continues, “but they love and support one another endlessly.”

Adam, who previously served as the executive director of the American Foundation for Equal Rights, was spotted cheering on Gus in the crowd during The X Games in Aspen over the weekend.

“Thank you @guskenworthy for a truly inspiring and awsome [sic]night at The X Games,” photographer Douglas Friedman wrote in the caption of a photo of the couple kissing following one of Gus’ runs at the sports competition.

Gus is currently preparing for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, where he will compete as part of the GB Snowsport team.

The upcoming Winter Games, which begin on February 8th, will be held in Sochi, Russia.

The number 4 will be his final one before he retires.

Gus, who won a silver medal in men’s slopestyle for Team USA in 2014, said in a statement announcing his move to Team Great Britain, “This is a great opportunity for me to start over and compete in three events in 2022.”

“I have strong ties to the United Kingdom and have known many of the athletes.”

This is an incredible opportunity for me to join a world-class team, and I am confident that we will be able to achieve outstanding results.”

“I’m also doing this for my mother, who was born and spent much of her life in the UK, and she’s always been my biggest supporter throughout my career,” the Essex native continued.

She started teaching me to ski when I was three years old, and she is the reason I compete today.

It’s fantastic to now be representing Great Britain, a country that means so much to my family and me.”

Gus made his most recent appearance at The X Games…

