Guy Fieri raises over $ 20 million for restaurant employees

While catering has gotten into a crater as a result of orders to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, an unlikely hero has emerged. Diners, drive-ins and dives host Guy Fieiri revealed on TMZ Live that he has helped raise over $ 20 million for restaurant workers who are in dire need of financial support.

The almost nationwide blockade caused by the COVID-19 infection has made catering more difficult than any other. Almost 6 million restaurant employees are reported to be unemployed in all restaurants in all areas. The Education Association of the Restaurant Association launched the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund to care for the suddenly unemployed.

Fieri partnered with the restaurant association and performed on Thursday TMZ Live he made calls to large corporations operating in the hospitality and catering industries to raise over $ 20 million to the fund in just two months.

According to TMZ, Fieri “has already awarded more than 40,000 grants, each worth $ 500, to workers who have experienced extraordinary difficulties due to the pandemic.” If you are interested in donating to the cause or need to apply for a one-time grant, you can visit their website here.

Fieri has earned a well-deserved reputation as a helper in need. During the Northern California bushfires, which left thousands homeless, Fieri set up a mobile food service to feed both emergency workers and the needy. While the “Mayor of Flavor Town” made fun of a failed New York restaurant, he’s a real hero for the needy.

TMZ Live asked Fieri how the restaurant industry could recover under strict social distance guidelines. The television presenter said, “It will be difficult, but it can be done … for a certain type of restaurant.” Restaurants have to climb a steep hill on their comeback, but good for Guy Fieri if he uses his strength forever.