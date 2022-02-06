Guy Fieri’s Charitable Spirit Can Be Traced Back to His ‘Hippie Parents’ (Exclusive)

Guy Fieri Credits His Generosity to ‘Hippie Parents’ (Exclusive)

Guy Fieri, a Food Network celebrity chef, credits his parents for instilling in him a desire to help others and give back.

He recently admitted that he was raised by “hippie parents,” but he also credits the small town where he grew up for its residents’ commitment to giving back to the community and helping others.

Fieri aspires to make a positive impact through his platform in any way he can.

Giving back comes naturally to Fieri because he was “raised by hippie parents,” he explained.

Jim and Penelope Ferry, Fieri’s parents, moved to California in 1968 and “were following the energy out there,” according to Fieri in a 2016 interview with The Wall Street Journal.

“They were never involved with drugs or anything like that.”

“California was the perfect fit for their green lifestyle,” he explained.

“My father, Jim, was a businessman, and my mother, Penelope, was a stay-at-home mom who assisted my father.

They opened Dave’s Saddlery—named after their partner Dave Clowse—shortly after settling in Ferndale, where they sold the belts and candles they had made.”

Fieri’s parents were always encouraging and assisted in the opening of his first restaurant.

“I worked in every aspect of the food industry after junior college.

I had my heart set on opening my own restaurant, and thanks to my parents, who mortgaged their home, I was able to do so.

He stated, “I repaid them in six months.”

He’s always remembered his parents’ help.

He bought them a new car in April.

He wrote on Instagram, “Surprised my mom and dad with a new Kia Sportage!”

“They were wonderful parents who always encouraged and supported me in my endeavors.”

Fieri revealed a fun fact about his upbringing.

“I grew up in Ferndale, California,” he explained.

Jim, my hero and the man who inspired me to dream big, has turned 79! pic.twitter.com3oZW9rWS0r

“I don’t know if you’ve ever seen the Dustin Hoffman film Outbreak,” he continued, “but it was filmed in my little town.”

“It’s a very community-oriented organization.”

That was always the case with my parents.

And, you know, I consider myself to be a very fortunate individual.

I have a fantastic job, a wonderful family, and wonderful friends.

Why not share when you have a chance like that?”

Fieri has also established a charity to aid others.

“As a result of this, my foundation,…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Happy 79th to my dad, Jim

My hero and the man that inspired me to go big! pic.twitter.com/3oZW9rWS0r — Mayor Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) November 19, 2021