Guy Fieri’s Super Bowl Party Ideas Will Make You Hungry For More Than Football

Guy Fieiri also shared tips for cooks planning a Super Bowl feast for guests this weekend in an exclusive interview with E! News.

He advised, “Preparation is your friend.”

This Super Bowl weekend, everyone can sample Flavortown’s sweet flavors.

With the NFL season coming to an end in February, it’s time to start thinking about what you’re going to do with your free time.

When it comes to game day food and beverages, Guy Fieri is preparing to go all out.

The Food Network star will not only appear in a Bud Light Seltzer commercial during the Super Bowl, but he will also attend the 2022 Players Tailgate in Los Angeles.

“You won’t find better food at the Super Bowl than you will with this event,” he told E! News exclusively.

“You’ll see everything from seafood to incredible steak sandwiches, burgers, and pizza—everything prepared to the highest standard.”

The raw seafood bar alone is amazing.

Everyone is on their A-game.”

And, while only a select few will be able to sample cuisine from world-renowned chefs such as Antonia Lofasa, Michael Voltaggio, and Aaron May, Guy has some advice for all cooks preparing to serve delicious food during the year’s biggest sporting event.

For starters, planning ahead is crucial.

“Buy your Bud Light Seltzer Hard Sodas now so you don’t have to stress in the morning wondering if you got enough,” Guy advised.

“Here’s my phone number.”

One thing.

I had everything set up an hour before the game.

As a result, preparation is your ally.”

Guy’s at-home tailgates have everything from hand-cut French fries and fire-oven pizza to nacho queso dips and ribs.

One thing is missing, though.

“I think burgers are difficult because you have to cook them, and no one wants a burger that has been sitting around for a long time,” he said.

“Start preparing the day before…and relax and enjoy the game.”

While Guy is a Raiders fan, he will undoubtedly watch the Super Bowl, where viewers can expect to see his familiar face in a memorable commercial.

Partygoers are transformed into the “Land of Loud Flavors” in a Bud Light Seltzer commercial, where Guy serves as mayor, a title he is all too familiar with.

“I’m constantly asked about food.

How do you make Super Bowl food simple so you can focus on the game?

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Guy Fieri’s Super Bowl Party Tips Will Have You Craving More Than Just Football