Guy Martin, who is he and how much money does he have?

Who is Guy Martin and how much money does he have?

Guy Martin rose to prominence as a fearless racer and has since established himself as a television fixture.

But how did he get started and where is he now? Here is his story…

Guy Martin was born on November 4, 1981, in the United States of America.

He is a British lorry mechanic who is better known in the public as a motorcycle racer and TV personality.

Guy began racing in 1998 and made his road circuit debut in 2004 at the Isle of Man TT events, where he earned 15 podium finishes.

Before officially retiring in 2017, he had a long and illustrious career.

Fans were ecstatic to learn that Guy would be returning to television in 2021 with a new show called Guy’s Garage, in which he will renovate classic cars to make them race-ready before taking them on an epic adventure across Europe.

Guy broke his back when he was thrown from his bike in the final race of the Senior TT in 2010.

In August 2015, Guy crashed hard while leading the Dundrod 150 Superbike race.

His thoracic vertebrae, sternum, several ribs, and hand were all fractured.

Guy then escaped with only a bruised wrist after crashing at the Superbike TT in June 2017.

According to the TV star, he hit a false neutral, causing him to run up the kerb and then fall off, but his injuries were minor.

Guy’s most recent injury occurred when he was learning to fly a Hawker Hurricane fighter, which was instrumental in the Battle of Britain’s victory.

“It was three times the horsepower of anything else I’d been in, they’re big engines,” he said of his time behind the wheel.

“I was only in the thing for about 45 minutes, and controlling something so nimble and powerful was a challenge.”

“To be honest, I didn’t feel at ease.

“I think if I’d been in the Battle of Britain, I’d have been on the ground pretty quickly; I had a sliver of what those boys went through.”

“They had to fly those things while being shot at and keeping an eye out for the enemy.”

“It wasn’t physically demanding, but it was mentally demanding.”

“I’ve done a lot of stupid things in my life, but nothing like what those boys did.”

It made me respect them even more than I already did.”

Guy has amassed a modest fortune over the course of his career.

He is worth around £1.5 million as of 2021.

This is as a result of his work as a motorcycle racer and his appearances on television.

He’s not married…

