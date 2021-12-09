Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham reunite for this muscular, macho revenge thriller in Wrath of Man.

Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham reunite in Wrath of Man, a muscular, macho revenge thriller.

After twenty-three years since the release of Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, director and actor are back in fine form with some old-school shoot-’em-up fun.

Both the director’s strengths and indulgences are on full display in Guy Ritchie’s latest heist thriller.

Wrath of Man features macho Cockney geezers (albeit sometimes disguised as Americans), previous plot elements of crime capers, and that quippy comic style that either lands or crashes spectacularly.

So while the audience’s mileage may vary, if you enjoy a good crime action movie with plenty of machismo, you’ll probably enjoy this.

Jason Statham plays “H,” a mysterious man who joins Fortico Security as a cash truck security guard despite – or perhaps because of – the job’s real dangers.

H’s boss, “Bullet” (the excellent Holt McCallany, formerly of David Fincher’s Netflix series Mindhunter), and rookie coworker “Boy Sweat” (Josh Hartnett), quickly discover that H doesn’t require much on-the-job training, remaining calm even in the face of the worst-case scenario: a robbery.

Maybe H isn’t who he claims to be.

The plot is full of hairpin twists and devilish little turns, as is typical of Ritchie’s work.

The film Wrath of Man is divided into four parts and is essentially a revenge thriller disguised as a heist film.

While it appears to be more about the fearless security detail protecting the cash-filled armoured vehicles at first, it soon becomes clear that it is a more complex story about a man whose insurmountable guilt and grief drive him to violent vengeance.

It’s great to see Ritchie relax into a genre he enjoys, and here’s a muscular throwback action film from the 1970s.

Seeing the director reunite with Statham in a full-fledged crime film is a treat, especially since the actor rose to prominence in Hollywood thanks to Ritchie’s cult classic Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998).

Statham has always had more gravitas than most action stars, and he’s a man of few words and a cutting gaze in this film.

While the latter half of the film sags a little under the weight of its many characters.

