Guys adore my curves, which skinny girls believe will keep their boyfriends safe around me because I’m plus-sized.

Skinny girls think their boyfriends will be safe around me because I’m plus-sized, but guys adore my curves.

WHILE I WAS a kid, the only plus-size characters we ever saw in movies and television were either super bookish or total social outcasts.

Holly Marston, a social media star, is on a one-woman mission to debunk that stereotype.

As a result of her fashion posts and videos, the 22-year-old from Manchester has racked up over 294,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram.

Holly posted a video on TikTok earlier this week wishing that women wouldn’t always dismiss her as a threat to their relationship because of her size.

“When a skinny girl believes her boyfriend is safe with you because you’re fat,” she wrote.

The video has nearly 20,000 views, and fans overwhelmingly agree with Holly’s point.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“It’s so awkward,” said one.

“Not all guys are bad, but if they see an opportunity, they will take it.”

Another said, “You’re going to make them cry,” to which Holly replied, “Respectfully, yes.”

“Nah, we look better than them anyway,” said a third.

“It’s just that us fatties are more ethereal.”

Furthermore, Holly’s new cut-out Fashion Nova dress, which she debuted over the weekend, wowed fans.

“When I tell you my jaw DROPPED!” exclaimed one.

“Gurrrrl, you have no business looking at this fire,” said another.

“I am SHOOKETH,” says the character.

When a slew of trolls complained that the dress was “too revealing,” Holly countered, “But would it be ‘too revealing’ if I were skinny tho????”

This woman’s seemingly innocent photo of her hotel room goes viral after people notice something VERY rude – but can you see what it is?

And this woman’s nightmare date was so bad that she pretended to have a positive Covid test to get out of it… then slept with someone else the same night.

Plus, from an innocent gym selfie, this woman exposed her Tinder match for having a double life – can YOU spot what gave it away?