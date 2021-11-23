Guy’s Garage (Channel 4): Nerdy, petrolhead television bolstered by Guy Martin’s unbridled enthusiasm

Guy’s Garage (Channel 4): Nerdy, petrolhead programming bolstered by Guy Martin’s full-throttle enthusiasm

His passion for motorcycle racing and mechanic work makes his tinkering with engines a surprising amount of fun to watch on television.

One peculiar aspect of “Classic” Jeremy ClarksonTop Gear was that it was a television show about cars in which the cars themselves were occasionally incidental.

Guy’s Garage is the polar opposite of that.

As champion motorcycle racer Guy Martin returned for a new season of tinkering with engines, it was clear that this was petrolhead television that wasn’t afraid to get down to the nitty gritty.

Martin has a track record of podium finishes, but his true passion is donning overalls and messing with engines and crankshafts.

And he was back doing what he loves best, preparing to bring an old Volvo to Sweden to compete in the venerable Nordic sport of “folk racing” – essentially Mad Max meets Gran Turismo in the depths of Scandinavia.

The most enjoyable aspect of Channel 4’s agreeably nerdy celebration of automotive excellence was watching Martin (a lifelong Volvo fan) and his sidekick Cammy prepare their rusted-out auto battle for the challenges ahead, the first of which was acquiring the car itself.

Cammy bought the “wrong” Volvo by accident, and then they had to replace the gear box because it was automatic.

Despite the setbacks, Martin seemed content to simply be there and learn about Swedish driving culture.

His enthusiasm for cars ran throughout the episode, and it was difficult not to get caught up in his fervor.

