Guys kept making inappropriate jokes at me, and I had the perfect response for them, which you can use as well.

Guys kept making offensive jokes at me, so I came up with the perfect response, which you can use as well.

It’s never enjoyable to be the brunt of an offensive or disrespectful joke.

These kinds of jabs make everyone around them uncomfortable, and the person receiving the jab is often at a loss for what to say in response.

Liz, who goes by the handle @TheWizardLiz on TikTok, has become well-known online for her straightforward videos that provide practical life advice.

She recently stated that she has the ideal retort to hurtful jokes disguised as humor.

“All right, guys, so this is what I do every time someone makes a rude ‘joke’ at me.

“So whenever someone makes an inappropriate or rude ‘joke,’ I just stare them down, make a poker face, and go like this.”

Liz did not smile or give anything away as she stared directly at the camera.

“Then I say, ‘Can you explain the joke to me? I don’t get it.'”

‘Could you elaborate on what you mean by that?’

This, according to Liz, will make the person extremely uncomfortable—exactly how they intended to make her feel.

“This will literally embarrass them because, first and foremost, what they are saying is rude in the first place, so any attempt to explain it will come across as stupid.

“However, if they go on to explain it, you have to be like, ‘Oh okay, so that’s your sense of humour?'”

“I say, ‘Are you fine? Are you ok? Do you need help?'” she pretended to be concerned.

“I swear it always works.”

The useful tidbit was well received by viewers, with some expressing frustration with how to deal with these situations:

“My anger issues could never be solved,” one joked.

Another added, “It LITERALLY works! This is SO POWERFUL!”

