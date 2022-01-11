Guys troll me because I’m a ‘glam’ plasterer who wears fake nails on the job – they can’t handle how good I am at my job.

Guys troll me because I’m a ‘glam’ plasterer who wears my fake nails to work – they can’t handle how good I am at my job.

This glam plasterer works on construction projects while wearing long FAKE NAILS, claiming that men make “sexist” jokes about her because seeing her do a “man’s job” hurts their egos.

Hannah Uddin, from Coventry, West Midlands, says she’s been labeled as ‘attention seeking’ for pursuing a career in construction, and that she’s even been told she’s ‘taking up space’ on her construction course by lads.

After the 18-year-old posted a video on TikTok of herself plastering walls while wearing acrylic nails, she sparked debate, with some calling her a “girl boss” and others questioning why she went to work wearing make-up.

The criticism, however, has not deterred the construction student, who says it motivates her to ‘keep going’ despite the fact that some people initially mistook her for a different class or told her the qualification would be a ‘waste of time’ for her.

Hannah credits her father for motivating her to pursue a career in construction, as he used to take her to work on construction sites when she was as young as 12 years old.

She has been supported by her family and teacher since enrolling in a construction course at college, and the self-described ‘girly girl’ hopes to inspire other women to consider a career in construction.

“Just because I wear make-up and have long nails doesn’t mean I can’t do what I want,” Hannah explained.

That was the video’s point.

“In my opinion, if I look good, I feel good, and then I can work well.”

“I’ve had these nails since I was 13, so they’re nothing out of the ordinary for me now.”

With my nails, I can do a lot of work.

“I’ve broken a nail carrying plaster bags before, but it doesn’t bother me.”

But it only happened to me once.”

The video, which tries to answer questions she is frequently asked, quickly racked up over one million views, but it also drew a lot of criticism.

“I’ve gotten a few direct messages on Instagram and TikTok from people asking how I got into construction since the video,” Hannah said.

“I was surprised at how many people watched the video.

It came as a complete shock.

“The majority of the feedback was positive and encouraging, which encouraged me to keep going.”

It was also nice to see that other girls wanted to work in construction now that they knew you could.

“On the video, I received a few encouraging comments praising me and referring to me as a ‘girl boss.’

They were claiming that I was proving stereotypes to be false.

……

It’s not just with construction, it’s all male-dominated jobs. Hopefully it’ll become the new normal, it just takes time I guess.”