Gwen Stefani admitted on ‘The Voice’ that she had no idea who Blake Shelton was and couldn’t understand why people liked him.

The No Doubt singer recently opened up about the early days of her relationship with Shelton, admitting that she didn’t understand why so many people adored her fellow The Voice coach.

Of course, Stefani’s feelings about Shelton have shifted dramatically over the last seven years and one summer wedding.

Stefani and Shelton met on The Voice in 2014, and their journey started there.

Stefani was a newcomer at the time, while Shelton had already coached six seasons.

The two began as mere co-stars, but their shared experiences with divorce quickly brought them closer together.

In 2015, Shelton married Miranda Lambert, a fellow country singer.

Meanwhile, after learning of Gavin Rossdale’s infidelity, Stefani divorced her 13-year-old husband.

In 2016, the couple divorced.

Through their divorces, Stefani and Shelton were there for each other.

They started dating in 2015 after developing feelings for each other.

Despite the fact that Shelton admitted they were “rebounding” at first, the singers eventually fell in love.

They dated for six years before getting married in July 2021 on Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma.

[email protected] and I had planned to write our own wedding vows, but I surprised her by writing a song instead…

It’s past midnight.

(hashtag)BodyLanguage (Deluxe) is now available for pre-order. https:t.corBE0MPYOkjpic.twitter.comUoop2hlJGf

Stefani admitted that she didn’t see what the fans of The Voice saw in Shelton when they first met.

She revealed on Apple Music’s holiday radio show FromApple Music With Love, as reported by Good Housekeeping, that she had no idea Shelton “existed as a human, let alone an artist.”

“I was googling him and watching old reruns of The Voice to try to figure out why people like him so much when I got on the show,” the “Don’t Speak” singer explained.

However, she didn’t take long to figure out what drew him in.

One of Stefani’s nannies told her that Shelton was “so hot,” and she agreed.

Stefani also witnessed firsthand how much The Voice viewers adored his sense of humour.

“The more I watched the show, the more intrigued I became…

