Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Spend a Day with the Kids at a NASCAR Race

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani enjoyed a day at the races with their kids at a NASCAR event in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The happy family attended the inaugural Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, a pre-season exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and were all smiles as they had a great time on the track.

Stefani shared photos from the fun event on her Instagram story, where she partied with her three kids, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7.

Stefani gives her handsome hubby a sweet kiss on the cheek in one photo.

Her kids and the massive crowd at the Coliseum were also featured in another photo she shared.

“It’s so fun to be out of the house!” Stefani wrote on the post.

The happy couple married in an intimate wedding ceremony on Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma in July, and it was a lovely family outing for them.

