Gwen Stefani Jokes That Blake Shelton Played a Big Part in the Design of Her Couture 2020 Grammys Dress

Blake Shelton, country singer and couturier?

That’s what he and longtime love Gwen Stefani tried to have us all believe as the pair stopped by for a chat with E! News’s Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet before heading into the 62nd Grammy Awards, held on Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

While one-time Sexiest Man Alive Shelton looked dashing as usual in an all-black three piece suit, it was his lady love whose fashion stole the show with her shell-embellished white mini-dress and thigh-high boots. How is this woman 50?! Whatever she’s doing, we’d like to get in on the magic.

“Basically, Blake has been gathering shells over the last four years since we met,” Stefani said of her one-of-a-kind look, before admitting something closer to the truth. “It’s actually Dolce and Gabbana, but they did use some of the shells Blake collected for me over the years.”

“Now I don’t know whether to believe that or not,” Seacrest responded, looking to Shelton. “Is that true?”

“Of course, man,” he replied, pointing to the dress. “Actually, some of these still have creatures in them.”

The duo, who have been dating for more than four years, are set to take the stage during the ceremony this evening for a performance of “Nobody but You,” their duet off Shelton’s 2019 album Fully Loaded: God’s Country. And they admitted to Seacrest that the song wasn’t always supposed to have Stefani’s voice on it.

“No, it wasn’t written as a duet,” Shelton admitted. “Once we listened to it, we realized it’s actually a perfect duet, you know? Especially for us. The lyrics of the song fit our story perfectly.”

Heading into the evening, Shelton was a nominee in the Best Country Solo Performance category for “God’s Country,” his ninth nomination since 2011. Unfortunately, however, it was revealed during the lengthy premiere ceremony, which takes place before the televised broadcast and is responsible for awarding much of the night’s hardware, that he’d lost to the legendary Willie Nelson, who won for “Ride Me Back Home.”

While that certainly wasn’t the outcome Shelton was hoping for tonight, there’s no doubt that having Stefani by his side softened the blow.

Better luck next time, Blake!