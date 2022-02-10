Gwendlyn Brown of ‘Sister Wives’ reacts to Father Kody being labeled as ‘Christine Brown’s Ex-Husband’ by Google.

Gwendlyn Brown of ‘Sister Wives’ reacts to Google’s labeling of Father Kody as Christine Brown’s ex-husband.

Christine Brown’s daughter, Gwendlyn ‘Gwen’ Brown, jokes about how Google has labeled her father, Kody Brown, as “Christine’s ex-husband,” following the Sister Wives Season 16 finale.

Christine and Kody divorced after 28 years of marriage following season 16 of Sister Wives.

Many Sister Wives fans have taken Christine’s side in the divorce.

Even Google appears to have taken a position.

Kody Brown can currently be found on Google when searching for him.

While Kody Brown is still married to three of his wives, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Robyn Brown, Google only recognizes him as Christine’s ex-husband.

In February of this year,

Gwen posted about her father being labeled by Google (via InTouch) on her Instagram Stories on August 8th.

“I’m deada— when I tell you this is what shows up when you google my father,” she captioned a screenshot of the google search.

She followed up with a story about the number of people who had seen her father’s story.

She wrote, “I seem to have found my niche? Jokes on me that I didn’t think about it sooner,” on a screenshot showing that her previous post had over 15,000 views and received over 99 private messages.

Kody told Christine during Season 16 of Sister Wives that he is no longer interested in an intimate marriage.

Christine quickly packed up Kody’s belongings and put them in the garage.

For Kody and Christine, this was the start of the end.

On November 1st,

Christine announced her divorce to the public (via Instagram) on February 2, 2021.

She stated that she relocated to Murray, Utah, in order to be closer to her family.

Christine and her 11-year-old daughter, Truely Brown, live in one half of a (dollar)1.1 million duplex, according to The Sun.

While Christine is doing her best to keep the divorce amicable for their children, many of her children appear to be siding with her.

The third installment of Sister Wives Season 16’s behind-the-scenes documentary airs on Sunday, February 4th.

