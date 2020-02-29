Gwyneth Paltrow regrets her role in “Shallow Hal” and calls it a “disaster”.

Gwyneth Paltrow may not remember all the films she has been in, but she will never forget it Flat neck – as much as she wants.

In a Netflix video, the Goop queen interviewed her "best friend" and assistant Kevin Keating about … herself, When the Oscar winner asked him what her least preferred performance had been, he said the controversial 2001 film for which the Tracy Anderson method fan put on a thick suit to visually triple her weight to Jack Blacks playing obese love interest.

Gwyneth Paltrow – with Jack Black and Bobby Farrelly on the set of Shallow Hal from 2001 – calls the film, in which she was wearing a thick suit, a “catastrophe”. (Photo: Everett Collection) More

During Paltrow’s exchange with Keating, she agreed with his assessment of the film as a bad idea and said, “Exactly.”

Then he continued, “I’m not sure who told you that, but I wasn’t. I wasn’t there to work for you.” Paltrow blushed and laughed.

Then she added: "That was before your time. Do you see what happened? catastrophe,"

The film became "The Most Misdirected Comedy Ever Made" for its fat shame and weight jokes, although co-director Peter Farrelly insisted at the time that it was "a Valentine's Day for overweight people" with his message about inner beauty.



Gwyneth Paltrow considers whether to wear a thick suit for the controversial film Shallow Hal from 2001 and later calls it a “catastrophe”. (Photo: P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images) More

The film was controversial when it came out – not supported by Paltrow, who gave interviews about the feeling of "humiliation" while wearing the thick suit in public and discussing how "fat. Clothing" on the market was unstylish – and has only become so over the years.

And Paltrow's opinion of making the film has changed a lot over the years. When it came out, she called the experience "a lot of fun".

Paltrow and Keating talked about other things beyond Flat neck. He said her favorite performance was at the 2011 Grammys singing "Forget You" with Cee Lo Green.

“Who doesn’t want a high-heeled girl to get up on the piano? Hello! Done,” said Keating and Paltrow agreed. “Finished!”

Keating also said that Beyoncé is the most famous person in Paltrow's contacts – and yes, they also discussed Goop's candle, which was inspired by Paltrow's ladybits.

