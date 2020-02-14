Gwyneth Paltrow Says Daughter Apple Finds Her “Mortifying”

Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t a regular mom, she’s a cool mom—well, according to everyone but her daughter Apple Martin.

During her visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, the Goop founder opened up about the ways the 15-year-old finds her “mortifying.”

“I mean, my daughter finds me mortifying,” she told guest host John Legend. “Because, like, if I do anything in public passed, like, not talking and standing still, she’s like, ‘Oh, my god. Stop. Stop.’ She’s almost 16. She’ll be 16 in May. So, if like, if I dance, she, like, turns red.”

Gwyneth isn’t the only parent that Apple is embarrassed of these days. Back in January, Chris Martin recalled a moment when he embarrassed his and Gwyneth’s teenager with an unexpected visit.

“My daughter works in a clothing store,” the Coldplay rocker told Ellen DeGeneres at the time. “And I didn’t tell her, but I went to surprise her…And I thought, ‘I better buy something.’ So I took a t-shirt from the rack and I lined up in the queue. And she was at the checkout…And she saw me.”

Mortified to see her dad in line, she urged the Grammy winner to leave the store. Panicking, Chris said that he moved to the other line in hopes to avoid his daughter all-together.

“I was holding my t-shirt and really scared of my daughter,” he continued. “And I paid for the t-shirt and I’d brought her some fudge…she loves this candy fudge. So, I said to the lady, ‘Could you give this to my daughter?’ And as I was leaving she shouted, ‘I love you dad.'”

Still on the topic of her daughter, Gwyneth shared that Apple has been clocking more hours behind the wheel to earn her drivers’ license, which has led to some pretty stressful situations.

“She has her learner’s permit and she drives us to school now in the morning,” the Avengers: Endgame star said. “It’s crazy. It’s so weird. No, she’s a really good driver. I try to be, like, calm. The first time I failed as a mother because she ran a red light and I kinda yelled at her. Then she started crying and it was just terrible and I felt so bad.”

Taking that experience in stride, Gwyneth explained that she’s adapted a more “chill” approach to teaching her daughter how to drive. “So, then I was like, ‘Okay, you know what? I’m just gonna be chill and I’m gonna just pretend…’ And, you know what? She’s now an amazing driver and I think I’ve learned from my mistakes.”

Reflecting on how much Apple is starting to emulate her, Gwyneth added, “You know, what’s funny about kids is you can see how they start to take on certain aspects of you. Like, now she—like, I kind of have road rage in the car—and she now is starting to yell at people behind the wheel.”