Gwyneth Paltrow shares a rare shot of kids while working from home

Nearly everyone seems to be working from home these days, including actress turned mogul Gwyneth Paltrow.

The 47-year-old tends to keep her children of her social media feed but posted a rare shot of her son and daughter while working from her Los Angeles mansion on Instagram Tuesday.

Gwyneth’s popular and often controversial company Goop, is allowing employees to keep working while adhering to California’s shelter-in-place mandate to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

The snap features a makeup-free Paltrow front and center in what appears to be the kitchen, flanked by her children.

While the image only shows half of their faces, her look-a-like 15-year-old daughter Apple is to Gwyneth’s right wearing sweatpants and a cropped printed tank top.

Behind her a bit to her left is The Politician star’s 13-year-old son Moses, who has piercing blue eyes and dirty blonde hair like his mom and sister.

The Goop founder shares the teenagers with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Apple likely gave her mom the okay to share this snap to her 6.9 million followers as the duo have a standing rule where the teen gets to approve any images.

Last May, Apple scolded her mom for posting a picturesque selfie, which was taken as the pair were riding a ski lift up a mountain.

In the comments, Martin chastised her mom for apparently breaking a mother-daughter pact, reminding her that ‘may not post anything without my consent.’ For the most part, her proud mom seems to be nothing but respectful of the rule.

It seems that the family is getting on quite well while isolating themselves due to COVID-19 spreading throughout the world.

Recently, Gwyneth put her considerable culinary skills to good use in an Instagram video where she cooked a delicious meal to raise awareness and funds for a worth charity, God’s Love We Deliver.

‘Vegetarian Paella for the Faltrows in order to support @godslovenyc, a NYC non-profit that cooks and home-delivers medically tailored meals to individuals living with serious illness,’ she captioned her cooking video.

And, while on quarantine over the weekend, Paltrow made a point to wish someone else who she considers family a happy birthday – her Iron Man co-star.

She paid tribute to him Saturday in a sweet Instagram post as she wished Downey Jr a happy 55th birthday.

The star shared a never-before-seen image of RDJ giving the toast at her 2018 wedding to husband Brad Falchuk.

She wrote: ‘Before we put this April 4th to bed, I must wish my dear, dear @robertdowneyjr a happy birthday. Here he is, making a toast at our wedding, during which his humor elicited my usual look of pure joy/shock whenever he is near.

‘He is my brother, friend and supporter. A mega genius, and the weirdest comedy writer of all time. I know all of our @marvel family join me in wishing him a very happy day.’