Gwyneth Paltrow Throws a Socially Distant Birthday Parade for Her Son Moses

Gwyneth Paltrow is showing people across the country how to hold a birthday in the time of corona.

The Goop founder is celebrating her son Moses Martin‘s 14th birthday, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Martin-Paltrow family had to get a bit creative with their party. Rather than the typical birthday cake and family get-together, Moses had a special parade thrown in his honor.

A stream of cars decorated in posters and balloons came in and out of the family’s well-manicured driveway, where his friends shouted their remarks. Gwyneth danced as the birthday song played while Moses stood in his pajamas and a purple birthday hat. At one point, a person holds a blue birthday bag out of their sun-roof for Moses to run and grab.

Though it wasn’t the traditional birthday party, Moses was more than happy to begin a new year of life with his friends at a socially distanced party.

Many other people have also been sending love from afar. On Instagram, Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson and more of his mom’s famous friends commented on Gwyneth’s page with wishes of happiness and celebration. “Moses! Happy birthday sweetheart!!! We love you,” Hudson wrote, before adding a heart.

And there was no one more excited about Moses’ big day than his own mother. She posted a handful of photos of her teenage son with a heartwarming caption. Paltrow shared, “This kid is the best and he is 14 today. Unbelievable. He is the kindest little man and he has the most unique way of looking at the world and expressing himself. Mosey, I could not be more proud of you in every way. You conquer all you set out to do, you never quit, you are immensely talented and a great friend. I hope you never stop hugging me goodbye when you go into the next room. I love you.”

Happy Birthday, Moses!