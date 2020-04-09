Gwyneth Paltrow, Victoria Beckham and More Stars Form BeautyUnited to Support Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Gwyneth Paltrow, Victoria Beckham, Drew Barrymore and more stars of the beauty and wellness community are teaming up to support healthcare professionals amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

It was just announced today that the top leaders of the global beauty and wellness brands have launched BeautyUnited, a “grassroots coalition” which is focused on fundraising and bringing awareness to the Frontline Responders Fund, as well as coordinating product donations to front-line healthcare workers.

A video for BeautyUnited features over 40 beauty and wellness leaders, showing their solidarity and commitment to drive awareness and raise funds to improve the trajectory of the global coronavirus pandemic.

“As we face this global health crisis, with uncertainty, sadness, and fear, we stand in solidarity. As one family,” the beauty and wellness brand leaders share in the campaign. “As beauty and wellness brand founders, we are COMING TOGETHER. To support doctors, nurses, and all the health-care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We are so grateful to these heroes, who leave their families every day to take care of us,” the video continues. “As one community, we pledge to fundraise to support our first-responders, and donate personal care products to frontline healthcare workers. Now is the time to be UNITED.”

Paltrow (goop), Barrymore (Flower Beauty), Beckham (Victoria Beckham Beauty) are also joined by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (Rose Inc.), Huda Kattan and Mona Kattan (Huda Beauty and Wishful), Cassandra Grey (Violet Grey), Charlotte Tilbury (Charlotte Tilbury Beauty), Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland (Summer Fridays), Zanna Roberts Rossi and Mazdack Rassi (Milk Makeup), Dr. Barbara Sturm (Dr. Barbara Sturm Molecular Cosmetics) in the launch of BeautyUnited.

Watch the video above to learn more details!