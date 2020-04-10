Gwyneth Paltrow’s Facialist Shares 3 Easy Steps To Creating An At-Home Spa Day

Your skin can always benefit from a little self-care, and one of the best ways to rejuvenate your complexion is by getting a facial. Thankfully, celebrity facialist Vanessa Hernandez says that a spa-quality facial can be achieved at home—with the proper tools, of course.

According to the VH Skincare founder, who has helped stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, Amber Valletta and more get their skin red-carpet ready, recreating her go-to facial is the key to creating the perfect at-home spa day. And, it only requires three easy steps: Exfoliate, infuse and restore.

Step 1: Exfoliate

“First and foremost, it is super important to exfoliate your face,” she tells E! News exclusively. “Exfoliating not only reveals a stunning canvas by making your skin appear smoother, polished and youthful, it also makes it easier and more effective for product penetration.”

To exfoliate, Hernandez recommends opting for face washing devices like the Foreo Luna Mini 2 to physically remove the top outer-most layer of the skin, which is often made up of dry and dead skin cells that can contribute to your complexion’s lack of smoothness and evenness. Another tool that helps exfoliate the skin is the Dermaflash, which mimics the same results as dermaplaning by removing dead skin buildup and fine hair from the face.

If you’re not looking to invest in a new skincare tool, Hernandez suggests giving Ayur Medic Antibacterial Wash a try. With its exfoliating beads, which she says work well on acne-prone skin, the cleanser will slough away dead skin cells and unclog pores to reveal a clearer complexion.

DIY it: Add a pinch of baking soda to your face wash or cleanser to enhance your skin’s brightness while also boasting the kitchen staple’s antibacterial and antimicrobial benefits.

Step 2: Mask Infuse

“Now that your skin is prepped, it’s time to mask and infuse potent ingredients using a little help from specifically formulated delivery systems, like targeted acids, hydrogel face masks and new-to-market eye masks,” Hernandez explains. Depending on your skincare concern, the renowned skin guru recommends a variety of different masks. If dullness is your key concern, Hernandez suggests the Environ Revival Mask, which is designed to correct sun damage and renew skin. If you’re looking to enhance your skin’s moisture and plumpness, the 100% Pure Ginseng Collagen Boost Mask will intensely hydrate the skin and boost hydration and firm the skin.

When masking, Hernandez stresses that the product should only be applied to the face for 10 to 20 minutes. And, she notes that it’s important to cater to the eye area as well. Using eye masks like SkinMedica Instant Bright Eye Masks will help brighten, firm and hydrate your under-eyes while creating a more refreshed and revitalized complexion.

Step 3: Restore and Hydrate

For what Hernandez calls the “most luxurious part” of the facial, step 3 involves restoring and hydrating the face, neck and chest area with a facial oil to ensure that your skin is balanced and nourished.

One tool that improves the efficacy of this step is a gua sha, which gently presses your facial oil into the skin while also firming, sculpting and removing puffiness. “Always sculpt in upward motions,” she encourages, noting that this technique should be done for 3 to 5 minutes. “This will stimulate blood circulation, all while delivering powerful antioxidants, vitamins, and essential minerals and extreme hydration. Take this time to appreciate your beauty and truly embrace self-care.”

As for her favorite facial oils, Hernandez says that the Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum is a luxury option that promotes youthful-looking skin with its nutrient-rich formula. For those with sensitive or acne-prone skin, she recommends adding the Herbivore Botanicals Lapis Balancing Facial Oil to your skincare routine for its oil-balancing and redness-reducing benefits.

DIY it: Combine avocado oil, a squeeze of an orange wedge and one drop of lavender oil to boost your skin’s hydration and give it a healthy dose of nutrients.