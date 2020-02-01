H.E.R. Wants to Channel the “Same Energy” and “Drive” as Kobe Bryant at the 2020 Grammys

The world is mourning the loss of a legend.

Just hours after the tragic and sudden death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash along with his 13 year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, celebrities were honoring the 41-year-old at the 2020 Grammys at the Staples Center, the same arena Bryant called home for 20 years as a Los Angeles Laker.

For H.E.R., it was impossible not to talk about what “a legend” Bryant was and the way he inspired her work ethic and drive.

“Oh my gosh, I mean, honestly Kobe inspires me and gives me motivation because of his drive and how hard he worked and I kind of want to channel that same energy,” the 22-year-old R&B star told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet. “Like, everybody knows Kobe and how hard he worked and I just really look up to that. He’s a legend.”

Up for five awards, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best R&B Song, H.E.R. said she feels “grateful” to have multiple nominations.

“It’s insane it feels like I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be I’m grateful I just love music so much,” she said. “To be recognized for it, it’s just exciting and it’s amazing I’m happy to be here.”

H.E.R. is set to perform during music’s biggest night, taking the stage for the second year in a row to show off her impressive vocals.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were killed on Sunday morning when his private helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California, E! News has confirmed.

Police said in a press conference that according to the flight manifest, nine people were on board the aircraft. They said there were no survivors. As of Sunday afternoon, authorities have only named the retired NBA star, one of the greatest players of all-time, as one of the victims. The crash remains under investigation.

Bryant was married to Vanessa Bryant and in addition to Gianna, they had three other daughters—Natalia, 17; Bianka, 3; and 7-month-old baby Capri.