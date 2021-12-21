Hailee Steinfeld, star of Hawkeye, discusses Kate’s heartbreak and betrayal ahead of the season finale.

Ahead of the Season Finale, Hawkeye’s Hailee Steinfeld Dissects Kate’s Heartbreak and Betrayal.

Kate Bishop’s entire world was turned upside down in the penultimate episode of Hawkeye.

Throughout the new Marvel series, Hailee Steinfeld’s new hero has been attempting to solve some crimes with her hero, Clint Barton, as well as investigating her soon-to-be-stepfather’s mysterious dealings.

In last Wednesday’s episode, she discovered that her mother, Eleanor, was the family’s criminal, working alongside the Kingpin and ordering the hit on Clint.

Kate is clearly hurt by this betrayal, which she hasn’t experienced since her father died in 2012.

She’ll be carrying a lot into the season finale this week.

Steinfeld spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about Kate’s mindset and how it will affect her actions in the future, ahead of the premiere of the new episode.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Steinfeld said.

“Is it possible that the one person Kate has been trying to protect all this time is now untrustworthy and not to be protected? Maybe Kate is meant to be protected against her?”

As a result, I believe I was more afraid of her than sorry for her.

Kate has grown and learned a lot in a short period of time as a result of everything that has happened around her.

Even though she has an Avenger by her side to help protect her, I believe she is more capable of protecting herself now than she was a few days ago.

So I was more afraid of her than sorry for her at the time.

We learn this piece of information, and while it carries a lot of weight, we don’t know much else.

So, before I felt sorry, I think I was more curious to learn more, while also being terrified for her and what her mother was capable of at the time.”

Kate has had a lot of good fortune throughout her life, but she’s on the verge of losing it all.

This is the opportunity for Steinfeld’s character to prove that she is more than just a wealthy adolescent.

“I believe that goes along with the idea of not judging a book by its cover,” Steinfeld added.

“There’s a reason why there are multiple episodes.

The story is unfolding, and it’s evolving all the time.

As a result, there are always surprises and discoveries.

But, yes, Kate’s privilege is a part of her story, and how she may play with or exploit it…

