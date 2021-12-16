Hailee Steinfeld, star of Hawkeye, shares a fun behind-the-scenes photo of Florence Pugh.

Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Florence Pugh in the movie Hawkeye, has shared a fun behind-the-scenes photo of her.

The highly anticipated return of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova was featured in last week’s episode of Hawkeye, and this week’s episode continued the character’s arc in the best way possible.

Not only did we learn what happened to Yelena during The Blip, but we also witnessed a delightful encounter between Yelena and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in this episode.

Yelena breaks into Kate’s apartment and prepares macaroni and cheese, which they eat while discussing Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner).

Marvel fans are already enamored with the duo, and it appears that they aren’t the only ones.

Steinfeld and Pugh seemed to enjoy working together based on their social media posts.

Steinfeld recently shared a fun behind-the-scenes photo of Pugh from the episode.

“LOST IN THE SAUCE!!! EPISODE 5 OUT NOW… pugh pugh!!!” wrote Steinfeld.

Check out the image below:

hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) shared a post.

Pugh and Steinfeld have a similar energy, according to Steinfeld, who recently spoke with Cosmopolitan about getting along.

“Absolutely,” says the narrator.

That was something I immediately felt.

And I sincerely hope she’d say the same.

Oh, my gosh,

“Now that I say it, I’m like, ‘I knew from the beginning!’ And what if she was like, ‘This girl?’ No, I think we just had similar energy,” Steinfeld explained.

“There was a time when we were shooting together and something went wrong.

There was no way to get out of it.

I started laughing so hard that someone thought I was crying–I’m not sure what that says about my laugh–and I remember a flood of people rushing in and asking, ‘Is everyone okay?’ And I was literally facedown on the ground, laughing hysterically.

Mind you, we were in a scene that was not meant to be amusing in any way.

We truly had a fantastic time together.”

Bert and Bertie, the Hawkeye directors, recently discussed Yelena’s return and joked that her brief appearance at the end of Hawkeye Episode 4 might be definitive.

“Keeping Marvel secrets is a lot of fun,” Bert told The Hollywood Reporter. “If it’s something we want to keep secret from the fans, it means they’re going to enjoy it, and the reveal of the character has already gotten people really excited.”

I honestly don’t recall if that character returns, but it’s possible.”

“She… she…”

Entertainment News Infosurhoy Summary

Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Shares Fun Behind-the-Scenes Photo of Florence Pugh