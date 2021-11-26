Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Kate Bishop in Hawkeye, reveals if she survived Thanos’ snap.

Even though Avengers: Endgame has passed, and the half of all life that Thanos snapped away in Avengers: Infinity War has been restored, there are still a lot of unanswered questions.

Which characters survived and which did not is still being debated, as is how life went on during the five-year period when no one had been dusted, and it shows no signs of slowing down.

Despite one Eternals star’s best efforts to persuade Marvel fans to stop asking about “The Blip,” the audience can’t help themselves, especially since Marvel’s Hawkeye contains multiple “Thanos Was Right” references.

With that in mind, the question arises: did Kate Bishop survive?

Bishop’s place in the MCU is cemented in the first scene of Marvel’s Hawkeye, which reveals that she and her family were living in New York City during the Battle of New York from the first Avengers film.

This scene not only reveals a lot about her family, but it also sets her on the path to becoming the new Hawkeye, as she sees what Jeremy Renner’s character can accomplish when everyone’s attention is on Iron Man, Thor, and the Hulk.

So, with a role in the MCU’s big moment, did she survive the snap or perish in the blip?

“No, I think we’re going to see her survive,” Steinfeld said to TheWrap.

“And we see loss there as well.”

And that was not the case with her.”

Assuming we get a scene with Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop during the blip, which was also shown in WandaVision with Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau; but it seems like a big part of her character, especially since she quickly put on the Ronin attire that Hawkeye wore during the post-Blip era.

Only four episodes of Hawkeye remain, leaving only valuable real estate, and we already know the series will likely go on to set up the Echo spinoff series, so it’s unclear if a mid-blip Bishop will appear, but we can dream.

The official synopsis for Hawkeye can be found below.

“Hawkeye is set in post-blip New York City, where Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for the holidays.

When a threat from Hawkeye’s past appears, he reluctantly joins forces with a 22-year-old skilled archer…

