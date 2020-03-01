Hailey Baldwin gives props to Jimmy Fallon to light a spark with husband Justin Bieber

Just call Jimmy Fallon “Cupid”.

Okay, that may be overkill, but Hailey Baldwin gave the Tonight Show host a little bit of recognition when she appeared on the show on Friday.

After some discussion about Baldwin’s latest cover for Elle, Fallon asked 23-year-old Baldwin if she had prepared any party tricks, referring to an earlier appearance of the “Tonight Show”, where she opened a beer bottle with her teeth. Fallon called it “the most amazing thing ever”.

With this mention Baldwin started a memory of his own. She revealed that her unique talent, shared on television that evening, caught the attention of 25-year-old Justin Bieber, with whom she is now married.

“Another funny story behind it, the last time I was here, we did this little party trick where I opened a Corona bottle with my teeth,” she said. “And the next morning after the interview aired, I got a specific call from a specific person and it was a little bit like ‘Hey, how are you? I saw you on Jimmy Fallon last night, you look really good I loved that trick you did. I had no idea you could do it. It was so cool. ‘Cut to – I’m married to that particular person now. “

“I feel like Jimmy gets a little bit of credit for helping me spark,” she added.

Fallon went on to share photos of the bride and groom on their wedding day that Baldwin saw Bieber licking.

“Anyone can lick the groom,” Fallon said before Baldwin corrected him.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Baldwin and Bieber were originally married in New York September 2019 and then again with friends and family on September 30, 2019 in South Carolina, after People“data-reactid =” 25 “> Baldwin and Bieber first married on September 13, 2019 in a New York courthouse and on September 30, 2019 again with friends and family in South Carolina.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “This article originally appeared in the US TODAY: Hailey Baldwin honors Jimmy Fallon for marrying Justin Bieber“data-reactid =” 28 “>This article originally appeared in the US TODAY: Hailey Baldwin honors Jimmy Fallon for marrying Justin Bieber