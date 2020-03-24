Hailey Baldwin, wife of Justin Bieber, shows off with sexy bikini on Instagram | GRANDSTAND

Ottawa, Canada.- The married couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, they left the United States and arrived in Canada, the singer’s native country, to protect themselves from the outbreak of coronavirus that plagues that region.

This was not an impediment for the model and actress to use her account Instagram to publish various photographs in which he presumes his figure with a sensual black bathing suit.

The famous of 23 years It was also seen next to another model with a seducer white bikini with whom he enjoyed a sunny day in a swimming pool.

On his Instagram account, Justin Bieber posted a romantic snapshot of him kissing Hailey Baldwin during his quarantine.