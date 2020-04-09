Hailey Bieber Breaks Down Her Simple Yet Effective Skincare Routine

Hailey Bieber is spilling the tea.

As people practice social distancing and continue to stay home due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, the 23-year-old model is blessing us with her simple yet effective beauty routine.

Because let’s be real: sticking to our skincare regimen, popping on a lipstick, and spraying our favorite perfume has given us a sense of normalcy through these crazy and uncertain times.

It’s safe to say one of the many ways people are exercising self-care is through beauty. Hailey is among those people.

“Last week, I answered a lot of questions and people were telling me about all their skin concerns, ingredients they really liked, they don’t like and I just wanted to open a bigger conversation,” she said during a YouTube live with celebrity beauty expert, Dr. Barbara Sturm.

And that’s exactly what she did.

The 23-year-old star broke down her easy skincare routine, as well as shared her beauty cardinals rules and everything in-between. To read what she had to say, look at her transcript below.

Her Beauty Cardinal Rule:

“Something that’s always been really vital for me is I never, ever sleep with makeup on. I know a lot of people forget, they fall asleep with their makeup on. But let me just say this, even at my drunkest, I never fell asleep with makeup on my face. That is a true fact.”

(Beauty) Sleep Is a Must:

“I think that sleep is so important for the skin. Sleep and rest is so important for our overall health and I that when I’m not getting enough sleep, if I’m working a lot or if I was traveling a lot [or] my sleep schedule is off, that’s when I start to see my skin get broken out a little bit or really dry. When we’re resting, our skin should be in its most neutral state.”

Less Is More:

“For me, I am somebody who doesn’t like a lot of steps… because I think it’s a: unnecessary and b: I just don’t have the time for that, to be honest.”

Her Nighttime Routine:

“For me, it’s usually cleansing the skin—washing my face. Putting on a serum, putting on a moisturizer. If there is [acne] spots, then using a spot treatment and sleeping with the spot treatment on. If I have more time at night, and I feel like I want to go the extra mile, sometimes I’ll do a face mask. And then I will wash my skin, apply whatever serums and whatever moisturizers. I tend to put on a little extra moisturizer at night, just ’cause I think it’s a good time to do that… ’cause no one’s really seeing you.”

Her Morning Routine:

“In the morning, I pretty much shower first thing in the day. I wash my face in the shower and then I apply my products as soon as I get out of the shower. If I’m just getting out of the shower, I actually leave my face a little bit wet to apply the products.”

Her Beauty Confession:

“If I’m being honest, there’s times where I forget to exfoliate. But I’ve never been a person who has liked using exfoliants that are those really sharp beads or those really scrubby exfoliants. I think those always strip the skin, so I always felt like [I had to use] something really gentle.”

On Her Perioral Dermatitis:

“I wanted to talk about makeup really quick, because that’s another way my skin breaks out, especially when I’m working a lot. I don’t always know what people are putting on my skin, ’cause I’m working with different makeup artists all the time. I’ve had times where I’ve worked with different people and … I have something called Perioral Dermatitis, which is a dermatitis.”

“I don’t know how I got that… I get it from a pillowcase at a hotel, I’ve gotten it from laundry detergent and sleeping on something that’s not organic… I get it from certain makeup that people will use on my skin from photoshoots or at work. It’s this really strange rash where you get it all around your mouth, the corner of your eyes and it’s really itchy around your eyes. It’s these dry, flakey bumps. My point to all of that was, makeup can be really irritating to the skin, really irritating even to the eyes, and obviously, I’m all about using clean products. I always avoid fragrance, I found it’s been the biggest irritant for me in anything really. I enjoy when things smell good, but I would prefer it’s from a more organic source.”

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

To see the live video between Hailey and the beauty expert, watch the video above!