Hailey Bieber got a new tattoo in the one spot where she warned Justin Bieber not to get ink.

Fans are curious what Justin Beiber thinks of Hailey Bieber’s new tattoo.

Hailey Bieber’s new tattoo placement, rather than the design, has piqued the interest of fans.

Here’s how Bieber’s tattoo relates to her famous husband.

Doctor Woo, a well-known tattoo artist, recently debuted some work on Hailey Bieber.

Drake, Miley Cyrus, and Zoe Kravitz have all had tattoos done by Doctor Woo.

On the 12th of December,

He posted a photo of a tattoo he did on Bieber’s neck on Instagram at the age of 19.

Her hair was pulled back to show off the new tattoo, and she wore a mask on her face.

Her earring, which is adorned with a jewel-encrusted letter B, can also be seen in the photograph.

Just behind her right ear, beneath an old tattoo of a tiny diamond, the 25-year-old got the words “new york” in delicate handwriting.

“Lil NY love on Hailey awhile back (hashtag)hideawayatsuitex (hashtag)slimneedle,” wrote Doctor Woo as the caption for the photo.

Doctor Woo (@_dr_woo_) shared this.

Bieber’s new tattoo is surprising because she previously told her husband, Justin Bieber, that she had asked him not to get any more tattoos on his neck.

The 27-year-old musician flaunted his tattoos in his 2020 YouTube documentary series “Justin Bieber: Next Chapter.”

He drew attention to a large rose tattoo on his neck.

Bieber said (via PopCrush): “I think I’m done with my neck.”

“It was Hailey’s request.”

The “Sorry” singer also revealed that he is planning to get a tattoo on a specific part of his body in the future.

He intends to have children someday and has stated that he may have portraits of them tattooed on his back.

Both Justin and Justin Bieber have numerous tattoos, with Justin in particular being practically covered in ink.

According to Body Art Guru, the “Stay” singer has at least 60 tattoos.

On his left forearm is a large owl, on his left bicep is a tiger, and on his right thigh are the words “Better At 70.”

Bieber has a treble clef behind his left ear, a jester on his right arm, and his mother’s eye in the crease of his left elbow.

He also appears to have a portrait of his well-known ex-girlfriend…

