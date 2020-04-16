Hailey Bieber Heats Up Instagram With Throwback Bikini Photo

Hailey Bieber is longing for brighter days.

On Wednesday, the model shared a throwback from her 2019 girls’ trip with Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye to Jamaica with a steamy bikini picture.

Taken by the “Collide” singer, Hailey can be seen sporting a plunging gray Dior string bikini, which featured a chic halter-styled top and the French fashion house’s logo printed in black. To accessorize the swimwear look, she donned a pair of tiny rectangular black sunglasses, tons of gold jewelry and tied her golden hair back in a white scrunchie.

“craving some [sun emoji] [sun emoji],” Hailey captioned the snapshot. “and thinking about [Jamaica].”

In recent days, the 23-year-old has been treated her Instagram followers to a lot of throwbacks these days. Over the weekend, she posted a series of photos of herself at Coachella, which was postponed to October due to coronavirus concerns. “Coachella memories 18/19,” she wrote.

In addition to showing off her excellent music festival style, Hailey also shared some sweet snaps with her besties Kendall and Justine. Feeling nostalgic, the Keeping Up with The Kardashians star commented, “we woulda been thereeeee.’ Justine also chimed in, writing, “Take me there, I wanna go there.”

As Hailey continues to practice social distancing with her husband Justin Bieber, the couple has been finding new ways to entertain themselves—starting with inventive games. To pass the time, they played “The Floor Is Lava” and created an obstacle course in their living room. They’ve also been learning TikTok dances and participating in challenges.

Hailey and Justin are also using social media as a way to connect with friends during these difficult times. Back in March, she joined Miley Cyrus on her Instagram Live show Bright Minded and had a candid discussion about their relationship with faith.

“I think there’s a difference between being raised in church and being an adult and having your own relationship with God and Jesus and spirituality because what my relationship was with faith getting raised that way is completely different than me in my own journey as an adult,” Hailey explained. “I found a church community that works for me, where I feel supported and loved and accepted.”