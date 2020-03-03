Hailey Bieber Loves to Call Justin Bieber by This Pet Name

Just call Justin Bieber “Goo Goo”—but only if you’re Hailey Bieber.

The 26-year-old singer revealed his 23-year-old spouse refers to him by this pet name on Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Well, she calls me a bunch of weird things,” he told Ellen DeGeneres while playing a round of “Burning Questions.” “She calls me ‘Goo Goo.’ which is kind of weird, but I like it. ‘My little Goo Goo.'”

Justin said he calls her by the same nickname, as well.

“She’s got me wrapped around her finger pretty much….We’re both each other’s Goo Goos,” he said. “Yeah, it’s pretty cute.”

In fact, the “Yummy” star shared quite a few facts about his relationship with the model. For instance, he revealed what she smells like—”Ariana Grande‘s perfume”—and how many kids they hope to have one day.

“I think it’s up to Hailey because it’s her body,” he said.

Justin also shared the sweet gesture Hailey did for his birthday.

“My wife did up my house really nicely, and she had a movie playing,” he said, later noting she had arranged a bunch of candles. “It was, like, this really romantic night. It’s not a big deal. It was pretty cool.”

In addition, Ellen wanted to know the thing Justin does that annoys Hailey.

“Constantly singing around the house,” he replied. “She likes it, but then there’s a point where I think…I don’t know. I feel like she loves me regardless of anything I do, but I don’t know.”

Besides answering questions about his relationship with Hailey, Justin revealed the body part he’s most proud of and if his famous mustache would ever return.

“I’ve got a good butt,” he said in regard to the first question. “I’ve played hockey my whole life so, you know, it’s called a hockey butt….Don’t look, OK? It’s my wife’s.”

