Hailey Bieber, Princess Diana, Craig Conover, and Euphoria are among Paige DeSorbo’s 2022 style picks.

Hailey Bieber, Princess Diana, Craig Conover, and Euphoria are among Paige DeSorbo’s style picks for 2022.

Paige DeSorbo, star of Summer House, shares her top fashion trends for 2022, which you can purchase on Amazon.

Paige DeSorbo is just like the rest of us when it comes to shopping. During a recent Amazon Live stream, she said, “One of my most recent Google searches is ‘fashion 2022 trends.’ I’ve gone through so many different articles and cross-reference some of the trends that are going to be happening.”

I got really into it.” I’m in the same boat as you, girl.

With inspiration from Hailey Bieber, Princess Diana, Euphoria, and visits to Charleston with her boyfriend, Southern Charm star Craig Conover, the always fashionable Bravolebrity applied her thorough research to share affordable Amazon fashions that are on-trend.

“Hailey Bieber is one of my style icons, and she dresses herself so well.”

She has a fantastic vision.

She has a knack for spotting a trend and not going overboard with it in order to achieve a timeless classic look.

She was the reason I got this sweatshirt in the first place.

Princess Diana, I believe, has a similar style.

She had a preppy, classic style, like a university sweatshirt.”

“I’d pair this sweatshirt with a pair of khaki slacks, a brown blazer, and a pair of sneakers.”

In the summer, I’d pair a blazer with a biker short and high socks, and wear sneakers.

My inspiration was Hailey, but I believe Princess Diana was Hailey’s.”

“At first, I was completely opposed to it, but then I kept seeing it on the runway.”

Shackets and flannels aren’t going anywhere.

When the flannel has a larger pattern like this, I like it.

I don’t like it when it’s tiny.

This is a fantastic way to keep up with the latest trends without breaking the bank.

You’ll keep up with the latest fashions.

This item is available in a variety of colors.

That is something I adore.”

“This goes with a lot of different things.”

It works well as a layering piece.

Layering certain pieces makes your outfit look more put-together, in my opinion.

