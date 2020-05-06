Hailey Bieber Reveals How She’s Helping Justin Bieber With His “Acne Breakouts”

Hailey Bieber is Justin Bieber‘s personal facialist.

During a new episode of their Facebook Watch series The Biebers on Watch, the “Yummy” singer revealed that his wife has been playing an important role in keeping his complexion blemish-free, crediting her vast knowledge of skincare will keeping his “acne breakouts” at bay.

“Justin has really, really, really nice skin naturally and over the last two years, he has been struggling with, like, adult onset acne breakouts,” Hailey said while the couple prepared one of their favorite pasta dishes together. “And so, you know, I’m super into skincare, especially because we’ve had a lot of time in this quarantine, I told him that by the time we exit this quarantine, he is going to have glowing perfect skin.”

One way that the model helps keep Justin’s skin is by performing extractions and lending him her favorite skincare products. “She’s been pickin’ and prodding at my skin,” he joked. “She pops them. She puts, like, serum and does, like, masks for me.”

Back in January, Justin revealed he had been diagnosed with Lyme’s Disease and that the autoimmune disease had greatly affected his skin.

“While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like s–t, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” he said via Instagram, adding, “It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP.”

After Hailey applauded his progress, Justin was curious to hear if she had any tips for maintaining her “flawless” skin and keeping it “so freakin’ good.”

“Well, I think A: It’s genetics,” she began. “My mom [Kennya Baldwin] has really nice skin and you asked my skin and you asked my dad [Stephen Baldwin] on the phone the other day if he ever struggled with acne. Never had it. I’ve never struggled with acne except for like the occasional hormonal, you know…”

As for her daily skincare routine, Hailey continued, “I stay on a really strict regimen. There’s never a time I go to sleep without washing my face. I never sleep with makeup on ever, ever. Ever. When I have time off, I don’t ever really wear a lot of makeup. I’m never gonna put on like a full—sometimes, if we’re going out…on like date night or something I will. I try to just stay hydrated, drink a lot of water.”

While discussing where Hailey’s passion for skincare came from the “Intentions” singer thanked for restoring his confidence. “You’ve already helped me with my self-confidence even just getting my skin to the way it is now,” he gushed.

Watch Justin and Hailey talk skincare and swap tips in the video above!