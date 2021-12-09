Hailey Bieber Teases Her Bachelorette Party with “Spicy” NSFW Details

Hailey Bieber revealed the “spicy” and NSFW theme of her 2019 bachelorette party while having high tea with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on her YouTube channel.

Find out in the following paragraphs.

With “spicy” details from her 2019 bachelorette party, Hailey Bieber is officially turning up the heat.

On December 3rd,

On March 8, the 25-year-old model sat down for high tea with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as part of her YouTube channel’s recurring segment “Who’s in My Bathroom?”

The two models took part in a challenge that required them to create bouquets for three major events: a funeral, a backyard barbecue, and a bachelorette party, in addition to catching up while munching on finger sandwiches.

“It’s spicy on bachelorette parties,” Hailey said. “My bachelorette party was like penis everything.” As the two began arranging their bouquets for the bachelorette party, they debated whether the events were more of a “romantic” or “kinky” occasion.

It was like a tangle of dreadful straws.”

“You’re so mature,” Rosie remarked, a smile on her face.

“It’s classy.”

Hailey explained that she “was already married for like a year” before marrying Justin Bieber for the second time in South Carolina in 2019.

Rosie burst out laughing when she learned that Hailey had already married Justin prior to her phallic-filled bachelorette party, adding, “You already had the dick.”

“I already had the dick!” Hailey added quickly, laughing as she agreed.

But who provided the NSFW memorabilia for the event? Kendall Jenner, Hailey’s close friend, who planned the event and purchased a variety of hilarious gifts so that they could properly celebrate that night.

“Kendall went to the Hustler store and bought a lot of fun sex toys, phallic straws, water bottles, candy necklaces, lingerie, and a veil for Hailey to wear,” an insider told E! News in 2019. Penis cups, straws, and a penis piata were also purchased, according to the source.

Kendall, Maeve Reilly, Kelia Moniz, and Natalie Manuel Lee were all present at the bride-to-be’s night out in Los Angeles.

The dirty gifts, according to the insider, were a big hit with the bridal party.

“They went crazy eating the candy necklaces and drinking out of straws.”

The source said, “There was a lot of screaming and giggling.”

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Hailey Bieber Reveals the “Spicy” NSFW Details Behind Her Bachelorette Party