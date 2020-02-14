Hailey Bieber wants to go into fashion and beauty like Rihanna

Hailey Bieber would love to go into fashion and beauty like Rihanna.

The 22-year-old model – who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin – is keen to follow in the footsteps of the singer turned fashion designer and cosmetics mogul.

‘I would love to get into designing clothes. I love clothes!’ said the blonde beauty. ‘That’s actually one of the main reasons I got into the modeling industry.’

She added, ‘I also want to create comfy athleisure. I love what Rihanna is doing. I think she’s incredible, and her line is great. I also love the Olsen twins.

‘I’ve been a fan since the days of Passport to Paris. It’s the same kind of thing I want to do – make stuff for myself, and if people gravitate toward it, brilliant.”

And Hailey – who is married to Justin Bieber – loves being independent and has been since she was ‘really young’, always wanting to make her own money to fund her own lifestyle.

Speaking to the March issue of Elle magazine, she added: ‘I’ve always been super independent since I was really young. When I moved out, I was like, Bye guys! See you later!

‘I started modelling and made enough money to pay the rent. I was like, Okay, cool. If this is going to work for me, I’m going to stick with it, because I enjoy making my own money and living on my own.’

She also talked being married to Bieber.

The Sorry singer developed health issues, which caused them stress and delayed their formal church wedding in front of family and friends (the nuptials eventually took place in September 2019 in South Carolina).

But the 23-year-old blonde beauty told Elle that it was all worth it because ‘he’s an incredible, amazing man and such a good partner to go through life with.’

The cover girl, who told the publication she will be voting for Bernie Sanders in the 2020 presidential election, added, ‘There is no one else I would have ever wanted to spend my life with except him. So, I’m lucky.’

The LA resident said that his illness, which was later diagnosed as Lyme Disease, took them by surprise.

‘When we first got married, we were just figuring out our life together,’ admitted the niece of Alec Baldwin.

‘I felt like putting a wedding in the middle of all of that would be really hectic and stressful.’

And then he fell ill and he didn’t know what he was suffering from. ‘He was really sick. He has Lyme disease, and he was dealing with a bunch of medical stuff. We didn’t have a diagnosis.

‘And it was hard because everybody from the outside was being super mean and judgmental, saying he looked like he was on drugs, saying how unhealthy he looked, when in truth, he was not healthy and we didn’t know why.

‘It was months of me being a new wife trying to help him figure out what was wrong and what was going on. Now he’s perfectly healthy. But going through that and then trying to be like, “So where does our wedding fit into this?” didn’t feel like the vibe at all.’

Now the two have settled into a routine at their home in Los Angeles.

‘I definitely enjoy being home more than I enjoy being away,’ added the catwalk expert.

When they have downtime, they often snuggle up together on their sofa and watch old episodes of Friends with Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox.

And they love to play with their cats, Sushi and Tuna.

Then there are the Bieber rules.

‘I try to read more than be on my phone in bed. We have a rule: No phones in bed unless it’s absolutely necessary,’ offered the best friend of Kendall Jenner.

And Hailey also said that Justin is very mature these days: ‘He had grown up so much. I was actually shocked. I think I had grown up a lot, too.

‘He was somebody I’d always cared about so deeply and loved very deeply.

‘Obviously, it took work and getting past things between the two of us, but it was all very worth it.

‘He’s an incredible, amazing man and such a good partner to go through life with. There is no one else I would have ever wanted to spend my life with except him. So, I’m lucky.’

Faith has kept them together.

‘Being able to share that with each other—to have that bond of faith and spirituality—is so [critical]for us. It’s the most important part of our relationship, following Jesus together, being a part of the church community together. It’s everything,’ said the star.

In her youth she attended a nondenominational church near Nyack. When she moved to New York she changed things up.

‘As I got older, it got harder to follow church and the Bible because it felt very adult. I don’t want to sound wrong, but it was boring. I didn’t care about it anymore, until I found a church I felt was geared toward young people. And for me, that was the Hillsong Church in New York City.’

She first attended at 16. ‘It started to feel like my own little community of people who were also young and following God and just immersed in a church community. Then I developed my own relationship to church and my own relationship with God, separate from being raised that way by my parents. That’s been a cool journey for me.’