Hailie Jade Mathers, Eminem’s daughter, watches her father perform at Super Bowl LVI, with fans hailing the halftime show as the ‘greatest ever.’

Hailie Jade Mathers, Eminem’s daughter, watches her father perform at Super Bowl LVI, which has been dubbed the “greatest halftime show ever” by fans.

Hailie Jade Mathers, EMINEM’s daughter, watched her famous father perform during Super Bowl LVI’s halftime show, which was dubbed the “greatest ever” by fans.

Inside the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Hailie, 26, took a selfie in the mirror.

Eminem’s daughter wore ripped jeans and a black leather jacket in an Instagram Story.

She paired her stunning ensemble with white sneakers.

From her skybox seat, the When I’m Gone music video girl also shared an Instagram photo.

Leaning against the glass railing, she smiled at the camera.

“Here for the halftime show, staying for Stafford,” Hailie captioned the photo, adding a football emoji.

The Hailie’s Song inspiration shared a clip of the rap icon’s performance during the Halftime Show.

Eminem, 49, performed the song Lose Yourself from the soundtrack to the film 8 Mile.

The Halftime Show, which featured performances by Dr. Dre and others, wowed the crowd.

Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg are among the artists featured.

“Great halftime show…or GREATEST halftime show?” one fan wondered.

“Might be one of the greatest halftime shows of all time,” another fan speculated.

“Thank you for putting on the best halftime show ever!” added a third supporter.

“This is the best Super Bowl Halftime Show I’ve ever seen,” a fourth person wrote.

“New rule: Hip Hop should be performed at EVERY halftime show going forward,” a commentator added.

“By far the best halftime show ever!”

Eminem has a daughter with his ex-wife Kimberly Anne Scott, whom he married briefly in 2006.

Her boyfriend studied economics, while the social media star studied psychology.

Since 2016, Hailie has been dating Evan McClintock, her Michigan State University college sweetheart.

Alaina Scott, Eminem’s adopted daughter, got engaged to boyfriend Matt Moeller in December 2021.

Alaina announced the news on Instagram with a series of photos.

Matt proposed to Alaina, and she accepted, as well as a photo of her engagement ring, were all included in the post.

Alaina kissed her fiance on the rooftop, who was still down on one knee, in a series of photos.

Matt proposed to her with an emerald-cut diamond set on a gold band, and she accepted.

“This moment,” Alaina wrote as a caption.

This is it.

“A hundred times over, yes.”

I adore you.”

While her mother, Eminem’s ex Kim’s twin sister Dawn, battled addiction, Eminem adopted her as a child.

Dawn died in 2015, following a long battle with cancer.

He also took in Alaina’s younger sister, Stevie, who was born in…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.