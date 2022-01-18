Hailie Mathers, daughter of Eminem, poses in a bikini while on vacation.

Hailie Mathers, EMINEM’s daughter, has shared a photo from her luxury vacation on Instagram.

After posting a series of snaps and videos on her feed, the 26-year-old has made her 2.3 million followers envious.

Hailie enjoyed some lovely views of the clear blue sea from a private room in one of the hotels.

Two comfortable sun beds, a flat screen TV, and plenty of drinks kept her hydrated.

A stunning infinity pool is also available.

Another photo on her Instagram feed shows a large cocktail, a sun hat, and a pair of white rubber sandals by the pool’s edge.

Hailie took a stunning selfie in a zebra print bikini for her fans.

With her hair tied back and black sunglasses, she looked as stylish as ever in the animal print two-piece.

The actress wore stunning gold jewelry.

It comes just days after Hailie flaunted her cleavage in a selfie.

The actress was dressed in a Calvin Klein sports bra, tie-dye tracksuit bottoms, and a towel around her head.

“Hello first Monday of the new year,” she wrote on Instagram.

“You haven’t prepared me.”

When Eminem’s daughter admitted to having “baby fever” last month, fans assumed she was pregnant.

The rumors began when Hailie tweeted that she was suffering from “baby fever” and included a red hot sweating emoji.

Fans immediately assumed the influencer was expecting a child, with one asking, “IS EM GONNA BE A GRANDMARSHALL??”

“Woah woah, what are you trying to say?” one person exclaimed, holding up a baby emoji.

When she replied to the tweet with, “He does talk about grandkids a lot!” the celebrity kid fueled speculation even further.

Hailie, on the other hand, quickly dispelled any baby rumors and put the record straight.

“When can we expect the ‘I’m pregnant!’ tweet?” another person inquired.

“In about 2-3 years lol,” she responded, putting the record straight.

“HAILIE JADE THE SECOND???????” exclaimed someone else.

“Not yet,” the blonde beauty replied.

Since 2016, Hailie has been dating Evan McClintock, her Michigan State University college sweetheart.

Eminem has a daughter with his ex-wife Kimberly Anne Scott, whom he married for a short time in 2006.