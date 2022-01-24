Haley Joel Osment, star of The Sixth Sense, debuted a dramatic new look on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune in a rare appearance.

Haley Joel Osment of The Sixth Sense debuted a dramatic new look on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune in a rare appearance.

During a rare public appearance on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, HALEY Joel Osment looked sharp.

Despite appearing in several TV comedies over the last few years, the Sixth Sense star has kept a low public profile.

On Sunday, Haley, 33, debuted a new look on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

As he took the stage to compete against Curtis Stone and Tatyana Ali, the child star flaunted a significantly thinned physique and a trimmed beard.

As he played the money game, the veteran actor wore a simple black suit with a white undershirt and smiled brightly.

Haley won the competition and donated over (dollar)140,000 to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, his chosen charity.

After landing a talent scout and a role in a Pizza Hut commercial when he was four years old, the Pay It Forward star’s career took off.

In 1994, he starred as Forrest Gump’s son in his first feature film, but that was only the beginning of a long and successful career.

Haley rose to fame at the age of 11 when he co-starred alongside Bruce Willis in The Sixth Sense as Cole Sear.

He was the second youngest actor in history to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance.

By his late teens and early twenties, the talented actor had decided to step away from the spotlight and enroll at NYU Tisch School of the Arts.

“I did work that practically nobody saw for a long time,” he told The Guardian, “which was not a great career move, but it was ultimately important for me to figure out whether this was what I truly wanted to do for the rest of my life.”

“I’m lucky to have a positive relationship with those periods that can sometimes be difficult for other people,” Haley said of his early fame, adding that he has been “always building” on it.

However, his career has continued to grow, and he has recently appeared in comedies such as What We Do in the Shadows, Silicon Valley, and The Kominsky Method.

When he’s not working, the Secondhand Lions star enjoys golfing, going to Dodgers games, and snowboarding with friends, according to Celebrity Wheel of Fortune viewers.

Haley is the older brother of Emily Osment, a 29-year-old actress who rose to fame after starring alongside Miley Cyrus in Hannah Montana on Disney Channel.

Bluebiird, the younger Osment’s new musical alias, was launched in March of this year.

But that wasn’t the case…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.