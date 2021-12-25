Half-Yearly%20Sale%202021%20at%20Nordstrom:%20Up%20to%2050%%20Off%20UGG,%20Barefoot%20Dreams,%20Free%20People,%20and%20More%20at%20Nordstrom%20Up%20to%2050%%20Off%20UGG,%20Barefoot%20Dreams,%20Free%20People,%

Half-Yearly%20Sale%202021%20at%20Nordstrom:%20Up%20to%2050%%20Off%20UGG,%20Barefoot%20Dreams,%20Free%20People%20and%20More%20and%20More%20and%20More%20and%20More%20and%20More%20and%20More%20and%20Mor

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is currently going on, and you can save a lot of money on your favorite brands like UGG, Free People, Madewell, and others.

Happy holidays, shoppers! We’ve got a killer deal that will make your holiday weekend ten times better.

During Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, you can save up to 50% off must-have items from brands like UGG, Free People, Barefoot Dreams, Nike, Madewell, and more.

With thousands of items on sale, now is a great time to spoil yourself and update your wardrobe before the new year.

UGG's Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie is only $100, while Free People's oversized Brookside sweater is 50% off.

We also discovered some great deals under $50, including this Madewell Betterterry Wrap Sweatshirt Jacket for (dollar)44 and this limited-edition Laura Mercier set for (dollar)29.

Now is an excellent time to go shopping.

Items sell out quickly, so get over to Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale before you miss out.

We’ve put together a list of the best deals we’ve found.

For more information, see the list below.

Full-size Hydrating Foundation Primer and travel-size Translucent Loose Setting Powder are included in this limited-edition set from Laura Mercier.

This set is worth (dollar)52, but you can get it for only (dollar)29.

We suggest getting a pair of Ugg’s Fluffette slippers if you want to treat yourself.

They’re extremely plush and relaxing.

Once you’ve tried them on, you won’t want to take them off.

There are six different color combinations to choose from.

The soft, cozy loungewear from Barefoot Dreams is something we can’t get enough of.

For (dollar)70, you can get the CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan.

Order Slip’s one-of-a-kind “anti-aging, anti-sleep—crease, and anti-bed head” pillowcase right now.

It is said to improve the quality of your sleep.

This limited-edition set comes with a queen-size pillowcase and a…

