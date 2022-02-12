Halle Bailey is set to star in a number of major films this year.

Halle Bailey is ready to take over the acting world on a new level.

The former Chloe x Halle member and Grown-ish star is set to star in two major films.

Both movies are remakes.

One is a Disney classic, and the other is one of Black cinema’s most iconic works.

In the live-action remake of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Bailey lends her voice and acting talent.

Bailey had to live abroad for the film’s production because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an Instagram post, she dressed up as Ariel and posed in the ocean, complete with her full tail.

“And that’s the end of it.”

She captioned the photo in part, “After auditioning for this film when I was 18 and about to turn 19, to now finishing filming through a pandemic when I turned 21…we have finally made it.”

“Being away from everything and everyone I’ve ever known, feeling self-doubt and loneliness, but also feeling such freedom and perseverance as I’ve reached the end, has been the toughest experience of my life.”

This experience has made me far more resilient than I ever imagined.”

Meet the Actress Cast in Disney’s Live-Action ‘The Little Mermaid’: Halle Bailey.

Bailey has since become a part of the Disney family, performing at the Walt Disney theme park’s 50th anniversary.

She performed “Can You Feel The Love Tonight,” a song by Beyonce from the 2019 remake of The Lion King, which got fans excited about what she’ll bring to the role of Ariel.

Rob Marshall, the film’s director, announced in 2019 that Bailey had been cast in the role of Ariel.

He said in a Disney release at the time, “It was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role.”

Bailey will also star in the new film adaptation of The Color Purple, in addition to The Little Mermaid.

Bailey plays Nettie, Celie’s younger sister; Danielle Brooks plays Sofia; Taraji P Henson plays sultry nightclub singer Shug Avery; Fantasia plays Celie; Corey Hawkins plays Harpo, Celie’s abusive and older husband; Cole Domingo plays Mister; and HER plays Squeak.

Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey, and Danny Glover starred in the original 1985 film…

