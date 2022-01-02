Halle Berry and her boyfriend Van Hunt aren’t married after an Instagram snafu: ‘We’re Just Having Some Fun,’ they say.

Halle Berry and her boyfriend Van Hunt are not married after an Instagram snafu: ‘We’re Just Having Some Fun,’ says Halle.

Many social media followers were quick to express their heartfelt congratulations after Halle Berry posted a curious photo with boyfriend Van Hunt that appeared to indicate a wedding had taken place.

The Oscar winner and her beau, on the other hand, were teasing each other.

On January 1, Berry, 55, captioned an Instagram selfie with Hunt, 51, with the caption, “We were just having some New Year’s Day fun! People clearly don’t swipe as much as we thought they did. Thank you for the well wishes, tho’, it really touched our hearts.”

“Now it’s OFFICIAL: (hashtag)nomoreswipes4me (hashtag)Januaryfoolsday”

The couple had sparked marriage rumors just hours before when the Call actress posted a photo of them kissing in a tropical chapel.

Berry, for her part, wore a long gown with a floral crown and captioned her Instagram post, “Well…IT’S OFFICIAL!”

She wrote “It’s 2022” across a close-up selfie of the couple on a second slide.

As a result, a number of social media users congratulated the couple on their rumored wedding.

“Congratulations you two!!! Beautiful,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wrote on Instagram.

Tia Mowry, Meagan Good, and Taraji P Henson have also congratulated the couple.

During their romantic vacation, the Ohio native gushed about her beau, writing on Instagram, “Even our feet go together.”

Berry hinted in August 2020 that she had a new man in her life, and the couple made their love Instagram official one month later.

“Now ya know…,” the Perfect Stranger actress wrote on Instagram in September 2020, holding a drink in her hand while wearing a shirt with the “Dust” singer’s name on it.

The couple’s relationship has gotten even hotter since then.

In February 2021, a source told Us Weekly exclusively, “Halle absolutely believes Van is the one for her.”

“[She] sees herself getting married to him.”

… Van is completely smitten with Halle.

It’s adorable to see how much he adores her.”

The musician “really brings out the fun side of Halle,” according to the insider, and is “constantly challenging Halle and making her laugh.”

Prior to her relationship with.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Halle Berry and BF Van Hunt Are Not Married After Instagram Confusion: ‘Just Having Some Fun’