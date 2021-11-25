Halle Berry Explains Why She Directed ‘Bruised’ (Exclusive): “It’s because of my kids.”

Halle Berry Explains Why She Directed New Film ‘Bruised’ (Exclusive) Halle Berry Explains Why She Directed New Film ‘Bruised’ (Exclusive) Halle Berry Explains Why She Directed New Film ‘Bru

Bruised will always hold a special place in Halle Berry’s heart.

With the drama, the actress starred and directed for the first time, and she told ET’s Rachel Smith that her children were the reason she got behind the camera for the first time.

“This script just grabbed me when I read it.

I had a deep understanding of all the characters, their brokenness, and what it’s like to fight for second chances, last chances.

“I know what it’s like to be a mother and try to be a working mom, and I know how difficult it can be,” she said.

“There are just so many elements to this movie that I just connected to, and once I read the screenplay, I couldn’t stop thinking about it.”

Berry plays Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter on the lookout for redemption in Bruised.

“I just couldn’t let this go,” Berry explained, “and I had a great love of MMA at the time when the script came my way.”

“I grew up as a huge boxing fan.

I’ve always enjoyed a good fight movie.

I admire people who seek redemption, forgiveness, and triumph over adversity.

When I see moves like this, it always makes me happy.”

Berry also added that being a mother to two children, Nahla, 13, and Maceo, 8, has changed the fight for her.

“There’s nothing I wouldn’t do for my kids, and I think Jackie Justice learned that we’ll go to great lengths for them.”

“There are things I do for my children that I would never do for myself, and that’s how motherhood has changed me,” she explained.

“And it’s because of my children that I’m even directing now because I have to keep going.”

I need to continue to learn more about myself.

I must continue to strive to please them.

I have to continue to model for them as someone who is active in their career and as a woman, as a Black woman.”

“They’ve changed my game since the minute they got here because I need to model what that looks like,” she explained.

Berry, on the other hand, was overjoyed to have Valentina Shevchenko, the UFC women’s flyweight champion, on board.

