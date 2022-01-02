Halle Berry pranks her Instagram followers by posting an ‘official’ photo of Van Hunt.

Halle Berry teases her Instagram followers with an ‘official’ photo of Van Hunt.

With her latest Instagram post, Halle Berry almost had us fooled.

On January, the bruised actress took to Instagram to express her dissatisfaction with her current situation.

1 to ring in the new year with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, by her side, in what appeared to be a post announcing the couple’s marriage.

Berry shared two photos, the first of which showed her and Hunt kissing in what appeared to be a wedding chapel with the caption “well…IT’S OFFICIAL!” and the second of which was a close-up selfie of the couple with the words “It’s 2022!” written over it.

Berry’s gotcha announcement fooled not only her fans and followers, but also some fellow celebrities, including Dwayne Johnson and Octavia Spencer.

Johnson responded with a series of clapping emojis and the caption, “Congrats you two!!! Beautiful!!,” while Spencer simply said, “Congratulations!!!!!”

While Berry hasn’t posted since, she appears to be enjoying her tropical vacation with her longtime love, sharing a number of photos from their holiday vacation, including a few sweet photos taken by Hunt.

Berry has previously hinted at a relationship with the 51-year-old singer.

When asked if they wanted to make things “official,” the couple joked that Berry’s 8-year-old son, Maceo, “married them” at the premiere of Berry’s Netflix project in November.

“I’d love to,” Hunt said to ET, adding, “It’s official.”

“Oh right, her son,” Hunt explained, quickly adding, “Somebody married us.”

Berry and Hunt have been dating since September of last year, and while it’s unclear when or if they’ll take the next step, they’re clearly in love and aware of the support they’ve received from their fans.

“That makes me happy.”

You know, I believe that many of my [fans], the general public, have accompanied me on this journey.

Berry told ET in December, “Whether I liked it or not, my stuff was all over the world.”

“It’s nice not to have people follow the splits and just be happy,” she says.

For more on the couple and why Hunt thinks of Berry, click here.

